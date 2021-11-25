Faure Kramat Family Funday postponed due to adverse weather predictions

The Faure Kramat Family Funday has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions forecasted for this weekend.

Heavy rain and strong winds are predicted to hit the Western Cape, with City of Cape Town officials on standby to deal with emergencies. The Nurul Latief Islamic Association made the announcement in a statement, sincerely apologizing to visitors and supporters.

No activities will be therefore take place at the Kramat this weekend, including the food stalls and entertainment which would have been available on the open field.

The event has been postponed to Saturday, 18 December 2021. Contact Achmat Ismail on 082 874 2959 or Feerhan Fredericks on 084 559 8430 to purchase tickets in advance.

VOC