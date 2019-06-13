Former Deen Channel cameraman gunned down in MPlain

Share this article

















Former Deen Channel cameraman Ray Ceeh was killed in Lentegeur on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old Zimbabwean, who came to South Africa to fulfil his dreams as a musician, was shot and killed after dropping off colleagues in Mitchells Plain. It’s believed he was shot thrice in the neck. Deen Channel CEO Faizel Sayed says staff are devastated by his death.

“I have no words to explain what my staff and I are currently going through. I cannot imagine what is going through his mom’s mind right now. We had so many good times with Ray. I just don’t know what to say,” said an emotional Sayed.

Circumstances leading to his death are currently being investigated by the police and no arrest has been made at this stage.

The upcoming artist came to SA to live his dreams and saw an opportunity in the country. He was also busy with a much-awaited music video in Cape Town, – a goal that has been coming on for years, Sayed explained.

“He came from Zimbabwe, leaving his mother behind and I employed him. He was very talented. He always wanted to be something and had a passion for music. This was the start of his dream. Ray was the life of the office and we produced many silly videos,” he said.

“This is really sad as he left his own country to come here with the aim of becoming something in life. It is a disgrace that his life was taken in our country. He was still very young.

Tributes are pouring in for Ceeh on social media, with people in the media industry praising his character.

“He has done a few good music videos before, but the one he was currently busy with would have been his big break. I have spoken to the Durhan Studios in Woodstock, where he was employed at the time of his murder, and we will release a combined video of Ray to honour him. It will be released shortly.”

VOC / Deen Times

