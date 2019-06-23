Former Ministers implicated in corruption

Share this article

















Koroneka Trading and Projects Director Babadi Tlatsana has implicated former ministers, Lynne Brown and Dipuo Peters in corruption.

Tlatsana concluded her testimony at the State Capture Commission in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

In a tape recording, allegedly between SA Express GM Brian Van Wyk and Tlatsana, Tlatsana explains how money laundered from the North West government through SA Express was divided among government officials and ministers.

The looted money she said, totalled over R97 million. It’s alleged to have been used to bribe former ministers Brown and Peters- who allegedly each received R10 million.

Tlatsana was quizzed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: “The whole amount of 20 million rands that your close corporation got in December was to be paid to the two ministers – of ten million each? ”

Tlatsana is still seeking payment from the North West government in regards to her agreement.

She also told the commission how unsafe she felt after finding out what arrangement SA Express had secretly entered into with the North West government.

She detailed how she and her family were being followed around, including how documents pertaining to her case have disappeared at the police station.

Tlatsana says she is still getting death threats and phone calls and feels very scared. Tlatsana says she reported the matter to the police but they have not done anything about it.

The commission is expected to resume on Monday.

[source: SABC News]

