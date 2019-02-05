Four arrested for gang attack in Lentegeur

Western Cape police have arrested four people in connection with an apparent gang-related shooting in Mitchells Plain on Monday.

Three men, aged 21-34, were gunned down by five suspects in the Lentegeur area yesterday morning.

The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they condemn the “senseless” killings and demanded increased police visibility.

Byron de Villiers of the CPF said all safety structures will be mobilised.

Mitchells Plain United Residents Association’s Norman Jantjies called for an integrated anti-gang strategy and said concerns are growing over the increase of gang-related murders over the past two years.

Jantjies added that government, provincial and national, is not doing enough to combat the violence.

“There needs to be an integrated gang plan that deals with prevention and intervention,” said Jantjies.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court once charged.

Share this article









21 Shares

Comments

comments