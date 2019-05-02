Fourth industrial revolution must not disadvantage workers: Fedusa

The fourth industrial revolution has been targeted as a problem by many labour federations, said Fedusa as it marked Workers’ Day.

Fedusa’s acting general secretary, Riefdah Ajam says they will strive to prevent any retrenchments due to the fourth industrial revolution.

She addressed workers at a Workers’ Day event held in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

She says the entire month of May is dedicated towards the celebrations of workers and the achievements of the gains they have been making and thus they want to prevent any trade-offs.

She says: “We want to ensure that we are ready for this revolution and part of our response to the fourth industrial revolution is that an established fund should be made available to ensure that the re-skilling and training of workers can take place equally.”

“At the same time as part of our collective agreements that we are going to be concluding throughout the collective bargaining, they must embed training in order to ensure that workers are not ultimately left behind and further disadvantaged,” adds Ajam.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article









Comments

comments