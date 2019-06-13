Free entry to CapeNature reserves this Youth Day

Share this article

















As part of CapeNature’s 20th annual celebration of conserving nature for the community and its commitment to providing access for all, it will be giving free entry to everyone aged 35 and under on Youth Day this Sunday June 16.

All people within this age group will be given free all-day access to CapeNature reserves across the Western Cape. Visitors will simply need to provide an identity document to verify their age when they arrive.

The free access will pertain to general access for hiking, mountain biking and picnicking. The free offer, however, will not apply to the Whale Trail or concessions such as canopy tours, bouldering and horse riding.

Normal rates and access fees will still apply to any accommodation booked online or via the call centre.

Access to Protected Areas during the CapeNature Access Week will be during regular reserve hours and specifically applies to entries at CapeNature receiver gates.

The free access Youth Day promotion will not be offered on Monday June 17.

Locals can look forward to experiencing the Cape’s unspoiled beaches, beautiful mountain ranges, leafy forests and winter streams at all nature reserves free of charge.

(Source: capetownetc)

