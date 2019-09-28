Fuel price increase set for October

Share this article

















Motorists can expect to pay around 19-cents more per litre for 95 octane petrol in October.

Higher global oil prices caused by an attack on a major Saudi oil installation will have an impact on the pockets of SA motorists.

The Automobile Association expects the price of 93 octane petrol to decrease slightly.

The price of diesel is set to jump by 25-cents per litre while illuminating paraffin is set to increase by 24-cents.

The association also highlighted that the rand’s solid performance shielded motorists from price rises of above 40-cents a litre.

Government is expected to publish the official changes to the fuel price on Sunday or early next week.

Source: eNCA

Share this article

















Comments

comments