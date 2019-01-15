Gardener accused of killing elderly Ottery couple ‘wants to confess’

One of the suspects arrested for the murder of an elderly couple in their Ottery home said he wants to confess “and tell the whole story.”

On Monday, the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court heard that Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall were allegedly fed rat poison and strangled on Sunday 6 January 2018. The couple, both 82 years old, were reportedly found by their son after the family could not get a hold of them.

Suspicion was raised that the couple knew their alleged murders after police found no signs of forced entry. Video footage from a neighbours security camera later revealed two men entering the premises of the deceased couple’s house and carrying away small appliance.

The suspects were later identified as 29-year-old Gcinile Litha Oscar Ngcobela and 20-year-old Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, after police arrested them in Delft on Friday.

Incriminating evidence led the prosecutor to state that “they fed the couple rat poison and strangled them.”

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi said Ngcobela had been employed by the couple as a gardener and added that both men had been caught on video footage entering the home.

“They were seen entering the premises, they were seen attempting to steal a vehicle and a microwave,” said Konisi. “The vehicle had no battery.”

Konisi noted that the two had been found in possession of the deceased’s property and the rat poison.

She said Ngcobela’s fingerprints were found on the couple’s vehicle and microwave, and that he had a pending murder case in Nyanga dating back to 2016.

The two suspects face two charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted theft.

Ngcobela told the court that he had informed the investigation officer about his intentions to confess, but said he did not get that far. He also said he opted for a Legal Aid lawyer after he was not given an opportunity to make calls to appoint a lawyer himself.

“I wanted to make a confession,” he told the court. “I told the investigating officer but I could not get the opportunity. I have my own attorney but I was not allowed to make a call. I will take (Legal Aid)”.

Deputy chairperson of Lansdowne Community Police Forum Zaida Samuels, said the community is shaken by the seemingly senseless killing.

“It’s an exceptionally quiet area. The community now needs to be more vigilant, they need to ask questions. Everybody is up in arms because of this killing,” said Samuals.

She added that it is important not to become too complacent when it comes to elderly members of the community.

“We need to be accountable for our parents and the elderly. It becomes a collaboration, us as children and communities need to communicate- there needs to be transparency. If you’re not living at home, ask the neighbours to watch,” advised Samuals.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said Ngcobela’s lawyer would consult with him about his confession.

Bawa postponed the matter to February 5 for a formal bail application.

VOC/ Tauhierah Salie

Share this article











Comments

comments