Gift of the Givers’ drive-thru testing sites up, but you must meet the criteria

Share this article

















Gift of the Givers is starting its drive-thru Covid-19 testing at four sites, but it is only for people who are referred by a doctor and who meet the criteria.

At R755 each, the tests will be conducted by Mullah Laboratories at these venues:

– Mayfair West (Doctor on site for consultation, if required, at an additional cost);

– Wits University;

– Roshnee (near Vereeniging);

– Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital (Durban)

The fee must be paid by EFT to Mullah Laboratories before the test.

The test is restricted to patients who fit the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) case definition criteria – a history of recent international travel, or contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, or who is showing some of the symptoms of the virus.

The test has to be booked via the toll-free number 0800 786 911.

Covid-19 symptoms include a fever, a dry cough, shortness of breath, and other breathing difficulties

The Department of Health has advised that, in more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

The NICD defines “close contact” as being within a metre of, or in a closed space for more than 15 minutes with, an infected person.

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments