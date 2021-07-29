Gold in Tokyo for the South African Men’s Hockey Team

Share this article

















The South African Men’s hockey team has succeeded in winning 4-3 beating Germany for the first time in an international competition .

An incredible comeback win after a 2-1 loss. Mustapha Cassiem scores a significant goal right into the 48th minute which closed out the team’s victory today

Impressive performance by Matt Guise-Brown scoring goal which offset and created another superb goal for Vice Captain Keenan Horne with superb finishes placing their teams in the lead.

The next pool B stage, sees South Africa taking on Opponents Canada at 5.15am (SAT Time , Friday morning )

Source: Fatima Said