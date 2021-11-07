Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

GOOD party proud of increased voter support during elections

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

GOOD party leaders said they’re proud of the increased voter support received during this week’s elections.

It was the first time the opposition took part in the Local Government Elections.

Across the country, the party scored 42 council seats in total 36 of which are in the Western Cape.

Party secretary general, Brett Herron, said while other parties analyse their losses this weekend, they’ll be thanking the voters who’ve placed their confidence in them.

“We now have representation in the City of Cape Town and a number of municipalities across the Western Cape Province. We are growing, multiplying like some parties, so we are encouraged by that”.

More importantly, Herron said he and his team are eager to uplift marginalized voices, especially in the DA-led City of Cape Town.

“We also want to give a voice to those who supported us and change the dialogue and the debate . So most towns and cities we will hear voices championing social justice and spacial justice which are really important issues which have been neglected by our government”.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.