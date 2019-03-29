Good party talks manifesto

By Anees Teladia

“My big concern is that the DA is politic-ing now [with Bo-Kaap]because it’s election time. They are misleading the people of Bo-Kaap and creating expectations around what this Heritage Protection Overlay Zone will do.”

These were the views of GOOD Party secretary general, Brett Herron, as he engaged VOC listeners on the pressing issue of Bo-Kaap and its heritage status.

Bo-Kaap formed part of a broader conversation around the party’s manifesto. The discussion was an opportunity to allow listeners a chance to engage with the politicians vying for their votes. Amongst the issues addressed, was the important topic of social and community integration and the protection of communities such as Bo-Kaap.

“The HPOZ creates an extra layer of permission that may be required in some parts of the Bo-Kaap, but I don’t believe it’s going to achieve the outcome that many people of the Bo-Kaap are expecting,” said Herron.

“So, the DA is being dishonest and is politic-ing with people’s emotions.”

Herron commented on the spatial planning in South Africa, arguing that the Group Areas Act of Apartheid is still clearly visible in towns and cities throughout the country.

“First we must acknowledge that spatially, the towns and cities look like they’re stuck in the Apartheid era,” said Herron.

“In January 2017, when Patricia appointed me as Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development, my first task was to get rid of the Apartheid structure of the city.”

“I resigned because the Democratic Alliance doesn’t really believe in integrating communities…they blocked the projects we put on the table to integrate communities and break down the spatial form of our city.”

GOOD party leader, Patricia de Lille also highlighted key areas of their manifesto, with a clear focus on “justice” as a broad concept.

“We are fighting for social justice, economic justice, spatial justice and environmental justice.”

Issues of natural resources, energy and women empowerment were also stressed by de Lille as focus points for the party.

“We want to speak about all of these issues,” said de Lille.

