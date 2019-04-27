Government, political parties celebrate 25th anniversary of Freedom Day

As South Africa commemorates 25 years of democracy on Saturday, government, political parties and various organisations will be out and about in different provinces to celebrate the day.

Of course, political parties will be using the day to intensify their campaigns leading up to the May 8 elections.

On April 27 1994, the country held its first non-racial and democratic elections. This was the day when all citizens, regardless of race, cast their votes. The day is now celebrated each year as Freedom Day to mark the country’s long and painful road to democracy.

A host of activities are planned to celebrate this anniversary.

Under the theme “Celebrating 25 years of democracy” the national celebrations will be held at the Miki Yili Stadium in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the key note address.

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga will hold their celebrations in Johannesburg where Maimane will officially unveil the party’s “Jobs Act”.

During its campaign trail, the DA repeatedly promised that it has “a plan to put a job in every home”. The party claims if its “Jobs Act” is in place, the possibility of “a job in every home” will become a reality.

The EFF will be in Limpopo hosting various rallies. The red berets’ leader Julius Malema will address the first rally at Makhuwa Stadium, Vhembe at 11:00 and will then proceed to Seshego stadium at 14:00.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation will also be hosting an event in Cape Town to mark the day, featuring the launch of a unique Archbishop Tutu-themed art project in the company of the esteemed Dr Brigalia Bam, former chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Bam was a women’s and church activist who returned to South Africa from a senior position at the World Council of Churches to help establish the Independent Electoral Commission and manage the country’s historic first democratic election.

The foundation said the Tutu Art Box features a series of pop-art interpretations of renowned Cape Town photographer Benny Gool’s historic photographs of Archbishop Tutu by the artist, Richard Scott.

