Govt to look into implementing job summit agreements

A co-ordinating and monitoring mechanism is to be established within the Labour Department to follow-up on implementation of the 24-point Framework agreement that was signed at the Jobs Summit in Midrand on Thursday.

The mechanism will look at details of Thursday’s agreement.

The aim is to improve co-ordination within government, between government and social partners and between different tiers of government.

Business, labour and government at the summit, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa have agreed to work together on a number of initiatives to create jobs including buying local and increasing exports.

Increase to funding and capital in the agricultural and mining sector, improving municipal infrastructure and housing projects are some of the key areas that have been identified by the jobs summit to boost job creation.

The collective has also agreed to work together to create a large scale youth entrepreneurship programme- through funding of SMME”S.

They have also promised to root out corruption, state capture and strengthen educational and skills intervention to create jobs.

President Ramaphosa says a team will be set out to make sure that the promises signed at the summit will be fulfilled.

[Source: SABC news]