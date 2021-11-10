Hamza receives maiden call up to Proteas ODI team

Share this article

















Zubayr Hamza received a maiden call up to the Proteas one day squad ahead of the three match ODI series against the Netherlands. Ryan Rickleton also receives a first call up to the team to be captained by Keshav Maharaj.

Wayne Parnell and Khaya Zondo also make a return. Parnell’s last appearance for the national team was against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, while Zondo’s was in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Paarl.

Other returns to the team include Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala, along with ICC T20 World Cup squad members Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.

The series takes place from 26 November to 01 December. It is the first time that the visitors play a full international series against the Proteas in South Africa.

Two fixtures will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, with the last moving to the Imperial Wanderers and forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC World Cup. South Africa is currently ninth on the log.

