Hawks member shot dead in Table View home

A prominent member of the Western Cape Hawks, Colonel Christelle Stemmet, was found dead in her Table View home on Sunday evening. It is alleged that Stemmet was shot twice and died as a result.

Speaking to News24, Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase confirmed that the incident took place. However, he did not elaborate on the circumstances of the incident.

“We will issue a statement at a later stage. Right now we need to ensure that the family is all aware, so we don’t want to rush things,” Nkwalase said.

According to Netwerk24, two bullet casings were found at the scene of the crime but no murder weapon has yet been found. It is also reported that Stemmet’s friend contacted the police following the shooting.

Currently, it is understood that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

Picture: Facebook / Christelle Stemmet

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Comments

comments