04 January 2019 / 27 Rabi-ul-Thani 1440

Head-on collision leaves woman dead

By on News, VOC News

A head on collision between a light motor vehicle and light duty vehicle has claimed the life of an unknown woman on Thursday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said the crash occurred on the Robinson Pass between Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay.

“There’s been yet another collision. This time between a light motor vehicle and a light duty vehicle. One passenger lost her life in the light motor vehicle. The road is not closed to traffic, as both vehicles are off the roadway,” Africa said.

During the month of December 2018 at least 160 people reportedly died on the province’s roads.

