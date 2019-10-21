Helen Zille – DA Federal Council chair

Share this article

















Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille is the party’s new Federal Council chairperson.

She has beaten three other contenders – Athol Trollip, Thomas Walters and Mike Waters in a highly-contested election.

155 delegates voted over the weekend at a council meeting at the DA’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

On Saturday, some delegates raised concerns about the voting system, saying their preferred candidate might lose by default.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he’s going nowhere and will remain party leader until he is removed by a conference.

Maimane was reacting to reports that a delegation led by former DA leader, Tony Leon, met with him to ask that he quits as a leader in the interest of the party. He says only a conference made up of delegates can remove him and not individuals.

