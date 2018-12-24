Heroin, tik and mandrax among drugs seized at Western Cape roadblocks

Heroin, dagga, ecstasy and Tik are just some of the recreational drugs confiscated by police and traffic officials on duty around the country as festive season fever sets in.

Between Thursday and Sunday morning, the Western Cape police had booked 1353 Mandrax tablets, 51 grams heroin, 219 grams of cocaine, 14kg of dagga and 1.8 kg Tik into their evidence rooms.

According to Captain FC Van Wyk, one arrest was at a Saturday evening roadblock on the N1 outside the Huguenot Tunnel near Paarl, where two people were arrested and 601 mandrax tablets and 820 grams of Tik were confiscated.

KwaZulu-Natal police tweeted that three people were arrested near Ulundi by the Zululand Cluster Task Team and other agencies for possession of ecstasy, cat and heroin.

In Gauteng, provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said people caught with illegal drugs were among the hundreds of people arrested in places such as Soweto, the West Rand and Ekurhuleni as police increase the numbers of road blocks to keep areas safe.

They will all appear in different courts in due course.

