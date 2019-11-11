Voice of the Cape

Hong Kong rioters SET MAN ON FIRE for not backing anti-China protests (DISTURBING VIDEO)

A deeply disturbing video shows Hong Kong rioters dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire, reportedly because the victim disagreed with their increasingly violent political movement.

In the clip, a man is seen in a verbal confrontation with several protesters. Angered by his insistence that “we are all Chinese,” the rioters drench the man in a flammable substance and then set him on fire. The terrifying video shows flames consuming the man’s face and body as he tries to flee. Bystanders can be heard screaming as the rioters run away. Several small fires continue to burn on the concrete walkway – while the victim appears to run into a crowd of people. His condition is unknown.

WARNING: DISTURBING

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Ma On Shan as masked rioters rampaged through the city, according to the Global Times.

What began as peaceful demonstrations against a now-abandoned extradition bill with mainland China has morphed into street riots and other forms of political violence. Last week, a pro-Beijing lawmaker was stabbed in Hong Kong, in an apparent assassination attempt. Numerous videos have documented masked demonstrators setting fires, destroying public infrastructure, and attacking bystanders and police.

Also on rt.com Pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker STABBED in apparent assassination attempt (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)


