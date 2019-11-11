Hong Kong rioters SET MAN ON FIRE for not backing anti-China protests (DISTURBING VIDEO)

A deeply disturbing video shows Hong Kong rioters dousing a man in flammable liquid and setting him on fire, reportedly because the victim disagreed with their increasingly violent political movement.

In the clip, a man is seen in a verbal confrontation with several protesters. Angered by his insistence that “we are all Chinese,” the rioters drench the man in a flammable substance and then set him on fire. The terrifying video shows flames consuming the man’s face and body as he tries to flee. Bystanders can be heard screaming as the rioters run away. Several small fires continue to burn on the concrete walkway – while the victim appears to run into a crowd of people. His condition is unknown.