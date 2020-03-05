How is the Coronavirus affecting Muslim worshipers across the globe?

Share this article

















South Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus in the country. The rapid spread of the influenza-like virus has caused people around the globe to avoid crowded spaces, unnecessary travel and to ensure precautionary measures are taken to keep hygiene in check. However, this has caused a major shift in the way Muslims around the world are allowed to perform acts of worship.

Last week the Saudi kingdom issued a temporary travel ban on all religious travel. Thus, thousands of aspiring Muslims that wished to undertake the auspicious journey of Umrah were barred. The ban took effect to integrate precautionary measures by Saudi authorities to prevent the spread of the ever-growing virus. Since then, two case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the Kingdom.

However, Mauritian journalist, Monaf Hossienbaccus said that the Mauritian government is not indifferent about the Muslims living within their country. 17.3% of Mauritians are Muslim.

“Let’s put it this way, the state is not concerned about Umrah or with the Muslim community or with the Muslims travelling to Mecca,” said Hossienbaccus.

Hossienbaccus stated that annually three-thousand people undertake the journey of Umrah in Mauritius. But with the ban issued by the Saudi Kingdom, their travels like the rest of the world have come to a screeching halt.

“I would like to point out that the last batch of people that went on Umrah from Mauritius went in 24th February 2020 and they were back on the 1st March 2020 and since then the Muslim community has had to fend for itself,” said Hossienbaccus.

Hossienbaccus said that those visas that were attained prior to the travel ban will be refunded to Mauritians by the Ministry of Hajj.

Hossienbaccus said the quota for Hajj in Mauritius 2000.

“We have a huge problem, we’ve been fighting for a renewed Islamic cultural centre which is supposed to organize Hajj and as a matter of fact it is a political instrument,” claimed an indifferent Hossienbaccus.

Subsequently, Singapore’s Muslim leader Masagos Zulkifli has advised worshippers to use their own prayer mats, and to avoid shaking hands.

There have been more than 100 cases of coronavirus in Singapore, and most of the patients have fortunately recovered.

Finally, Iran has battled to control the virus, with an increasing number of cases with each passing day. As of yesterday evening, the country sat on a 2,922 cases and 92 deaths. Jumuah prayers in all provincial capitals have been ceased.

The virus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far infected more than 93,000 people internationally and killed more than 3,000.

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments