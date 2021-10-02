How to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will move to adjusted level 1 restrictions from adjusted level 2 from Friday. If you have still not registered for the vaccine and are confused about the registration process, we have compiled a brief guide.

Who can register for vaccination? As of 20 August, all South Africans aged over the age of 18 are able to be register for vaccination. The vaccination phases started in April, when citizens aged 60 years and older could register. Those who want to register, should enroll on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) on http://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/. You will be asked if you are 18 years and older. If you select ’Yes’, you will be taken to a screen asking for method of identification. Select either ’Use South African ID’, ’Use passport’ or ’Use Asylum Seeker/ refugee number’. Fill in the necessary details and confirm that the information is correct.

You will the be asked to fill in your contact details so the Department of Health can communicate with you during your vaccination process. You will then be asked to enter your address and province. This will enable the department to allocate the nearest vaccination site as soon as possible. Step 5 will ask for your appointment preference. You will be asked questions on whether you prefer to be vaccinated on weekends or weekdays, mornings or afternoons. The next step is to indicate whether or not you have medical aid. It is worth noting that the medical aid will pay the government directly for the vaccine and will not draw from your day-to-day funds, savings or any other benefit. You will also not be required to pay for the vaccine.

You will then be asked once again to confirm that the information is correct and will be prompted to read the terms and conditions. Click ’Submit registration’ once you have confirmed that the information is correct. What will the information be used for? The information that you submit during the registration will be used to: identify eligible vaccination beneficiaries, plan supply of vaccines and ancillary items, allocate beneficiaries to their nearest available service point and communicate with enrolled individuals about the vaccination program.

What do I need to register? Firstly, you will need access to the internet on any device. Have your ID number or passport ready as well as general contact information. Your cellphone number will be used as the primary mode of communication). You will also need information about your employment (primary employer and location of work) Where relevant, your professional registration details, and medical aid will also be requested.