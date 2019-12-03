Husband of prominent Cape dentist shot in robbery

Share this article

















The husband of a well-known dentist Dr Camillah Bayat was gunned down at the family’s dental surgery in Khayelitsha on Monday. According to police reports, two unknown suspects entered the premises in Ntlazane Street, Lingelethu-West and held up the staff. One armed suspect threatened the security guard and instructed him to get inside the building. They took the gate keys and forced the security guard into one of the rooms. The victim has been identified as Rashid Halday.

“The security guard then heard three gunshots, and a few seconds after he went out, discovered that the 56-year-old victim was shot in the head and the suspects were gone. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, where he later died due to injuries sustained. Circumstances surrounding the victim being shot at are unknown at this stage,” said Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

Faiez Jacobs, an ANC member of parliament in the Athlone area, condemned the “callous and cold-blooded murder” of Mr Halday and called on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators of.

‘I call on the community to assist the police in bringing to book the murder of Mr Halday and to unite and end the scourge of crime and violence plaguing the community of Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats in general,” he said in a statement.

“Mr Halday comes from a family of prominent medical practitioners who over years saw the need to render a much needed medical service to the most depressed and impoverished communities on the Cape Flats,” said Faiez Jacobs, an ANC member of parliament in the Athlone area.

The family owns four dental surgeries located in Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Gugulethu. The family are well known for ploughing back into communities in which they serve by supporting and funding a number of community development initiatives.

“To his wife Dr Camilla Bayat, who provides much needed dental care to our people and to his family and friends, I say hold tight to memories of his service of love and comfort for people and always remember how much he was loved and appreciated by all for whom he managed much needed medical service and health care. May the peace that comes from the memories of your love for him be your pillar of strength in this hour of need and may Allah comfort you now and in the days ahead.”

Detectives are following up on all leads. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is requested to contact Lingelethu West SAPS on 021 360 2267 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

