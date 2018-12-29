Iconic Clifton forth sees second protest against alleged racial profiling

Clifton forth beach has been a site of much controversy over the past week, after a private security company removed citizens from the beach on the evening of December 23rd. On Saturday, a second protest was held to highlight allegations of racial profiling on the City’s beaches.

On Sunday 23rd December, several beachgoers -including Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs- were told to leave Clifton Forth by Security Company Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA), who claimed to be acting under the authority of the City of Cape Town.

The action had sparked feeling of exclusion, with many looking back to apartheid-era legislation which prohibited blacks from frequenting beaches set aside for whites and when beaches possessed time restrictions.

The City issued a statement on Friday stating that it had not given any private company authority to enforce by-laws. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the beaches regulations can only be enforced by the government’s own law enforcement authorities.

The City’s head of safety, Richard Bosman also instructed Law Enforcement and Metro Police to act against the private security company if these actions are repeated.

The security company’s CEO Alwyn Landman attempted to provide clarity on the matter on Wesdnesday. Landman said his guards were brought in to assist City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers following the alleged rape of two teenage girls.

“Two 15-year-old girls had been raped and were waiting on SAPS. This was why Law Enforcement closed the beach. [Every] other night it has been open to anyone that complies with the by-laws which Law Enforcement enforces,” explained Landman.

Landman said Law Enforcement had requested the accompaniment of the companys Tactical Officers “to stabilise the situation”, rejecting claims that the company “closed the beach.”

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police had launched an investigation into claims that two teenagers had been raped on the beach on December 22, a day prior to the companies claims.

Potelwa said no case of rape was registered at Camps Bay SAPS. However, Potelwa explained that police had information suggesting there was an attempt to sexually violate a 15-year-old girl, which was prevented by beachgoers who reported the incident to police.

Potelwa noted that the victim and her family refused to open a case against the suspect, who is known to them.

On behalf of PPA Security advocate Bruce Hendricks, is quoted as saying the company was contracted by residents in the area to provide private security and would still patrol for its clients, which include restaurants in nearby Camps Bay. Hendricks added however that the company’s guards would not patrol on the beach.

South Africa First Forum convener, advocate Rod Solomons, said charges of fraud have been laid against the company and its owner for the false claims of being mandated by the City.

“We have written to the private security regulatory authority (PSIRA), to investigate the conduct of PPA. If anything untoward is to be discovered, [PPA] will have to be sanctioned and, if necessary, lose its operating licence,” said Solomons.

Solomons had added that his organisation had also written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate the matter.

“We do this in order to find the whole truth and, if necessary, ensure that the relevant people be held accountable and there [are]consequences for any wrongdoing.”

On Friday, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, called for an investigation into PPA’s operations at the beach. Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi also noted that “the private security company has no right to make decisions about the time people can leave public beaches.”

Mkongi added that he has also received a report about South African Police Service members racially profiling people at Clifton beach. Mkongi said police will launch an investigation into unlawful activities at the beach.

The beach was abuzz with activity and tension that evening, when members of lobby group Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) gathered to protest the alleged racial profiling of the City’s beaches.

In a Facebook announcement titled “Reclaim Our Beaches From Racists #ReclaimClifton”, a call was made for “all self-respecting Blacks (Indian, Coloured and Africans) to gather for a political protest”.

A few hundred protesters had gathered, chanting and holding up placards which read “Reclaim our beaches”. Demonstrators also clashed with animal rights activists after protestors had publicly slaughtered a sheep, in what was described as a “cleansing ceremony.”

Activist Chumani Maxwele explained the symbolism of the slaughter: “The offering of the sheep is calling on our ancestors to respond to our trauma at the hands of white people over the years.”

On Saturday 29 December, a group of friends and family of those evicted from the beach reffed to as a “social justice group” had arranged a picnic to once again highlight racism. The group however, distanced itself from the BPNCC’s protest the night before.

The group laid charges of harassment and intimidation against PPA at Camps Bay SAPS prior to the commencement of the picnic, having said the removal of citizens was illegal and a clear violation of their constitutional rights.

Spokesperson for the group Faatima Shaboedien said they gathered to protest exclusion and racism:

“The City of Cape Town has done a lot to keep Cape Flats residents off the Atlantic Seaboard. The is a link between us being asked to leave the beach at 20h00 and the crisis of security on the Cape Flats. We know that people are dying in big numbers, that there are not adequate safety and security provisions for our people and that so much energy and effort its invested in ensuring the comfort and security of a relative few privileged who live on the seaboard.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs Phillemon Mapulane said that all relevant parties are expected to appear before the committee to resolve the issue:

“We will definitely summon the City of Cape Town and the Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA) Security company or any other party that might have been involved in this unfortunate incident to appear before the committee in the new year as soon as Parliament resumes its business.”

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

