IEC to head to court to have local govt elections postponed

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday endorsed the findings of a panel that looked into the fairness of the October municipal elections, which found that the elections should be postponed.

The commission received the final report of the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Elections during COVID-19 from former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke earlier this week.

In that report, Moseneke and his panel found that “it is not reasonably possible or likely” that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner. He recommended that the elections be held by the end of February 2022.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini said on Friday: “The commission in response unanimously accepts the findings of the Moseneke report.”

The IEC said it would approach a competent court of to apply for a four-month deferral of the local government elections.

The IEC inquiry took about 65 days to conclude its work after it was asked to enquire, make findings and report on and make recommendations.

Mashinini said their legal counsel was already attending to the matter and were still deciding which court they would approach for the order.

“It’s either the Electoral Court or the Constitutional Court.”