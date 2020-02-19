‘I’m at a loss for words’, says SA aid worker in Syria

Share this article

















By Tougheeda Doovey

South African aid workers have described the catastrophic conditions in refugee camps on the border of Syria and Turkey, as fighting in northwest Syria intensifies. The Syrian army is advancing in its battle on Idlib and civilians have been the worst affected. About 800,000 Syrians are facing desperate conditions in camps and in the past four days alone, more than 150,000 Syrians have fled villages. A military offensive in the last rebel held region in northern Syria is causing the largest single displacement of people since the conflict began nine years ago.

Speaking to VOC from Baba Al-Salam refugee camp on the border, Qari Ziyaad Patel from the Al Imaad Foundation found it hard to compose himself as he explained the harsh conditions in the refugee camps.

“I am full of emotions… it is indeed a very challenging day. Over a million people are on the move towards the Turkish border, there are different refugee camps. There are some setting up their own camps right now. I would say that this is a humanitarian catastrophe,” said Patel.

The escalation of conflict in North-west Syria began mid-December and have caused 298 000 new displacements already, including 175 000 children. More than 80% of the displaced are women and children.

Airstrikes have hit areas where displaced families have gathered leading to significant civilian deaths. The winter season has resulted in families having to flee with almost nothing, under torrential rains and in night-time temperatures close to freezing. They have been settling in tents, flooded camps, destroyed buildings, under trees or out in the open.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/817620">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Babies are freezing to death due to the freezing weather and lack of resources to keep warm. There is no running water, toilets, shelter and very little food. The desperation is beyond belief and the needs on the ground are growing by the minute. Global humanitarian workers have criticised the media silence on the current situation in Syria.

“For the first time in my life, I am at a loss for words. We need to extend our humanitarian hearts and pockets to help the people of Idlib. Thousands of people are walking on foot, setting up makeshift homes due to the bombing and loss of homes. We need to show emotional support to these people, Allah knows best,” said Patel.

Patel said that human sufferings seem to be increasing and resources seem to decrease. Many NGOs who helped here have run out of resources to help the people. The situation just keeps getting worse and the Syrian military continues with his aerial bombardment.

Turkey has played a huge role in assisting the Syrian humanitarian crisis and is accommodating the most Syrian refugees in the world. Unfortunately, they have closed their border as they have a huge number of Syrian refugees already. There are about 6 million people displaced and have nowhere to go.

Al Imdaad Foundation’s focus is to provide winter warmth and emergency relief projects for the Syrian refugees.

Donations can be made to assist in delivering emergency items including food aid, mattresses, blankets and hygiene packs to newly displaced Syrian families.

These are people who have been driven from displacement to displacement, with each escalation a new tragedy and a new bid for survival.

Millions of Syrian refugees who need help can be assisted with your contribution today.

Visit www.alimdaad.com or contact them on 0861 786 243.

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments