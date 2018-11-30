“I’m really glad it’s over.” – mother of murdered baby Zahnia Woodward

After two years of deep grief, the mother of murdered baby Zahnia Thorne Woodward closes a traumatic chapter and is relieved that the case is finally over.

Six-month-old Zahnia was killed in 2016, in a tragic and senseless gang related shooting on late afternoon in Carnation Street, Ocean View. Baby Zahnia got shot in the back of the head whilst in her father’s arms.

Father Bradley Robyn tried shielding the infant from the hail of bullets that so suddenly rained upon them when Christopher September and Larry Johnson opened fire from their car, not realising that she had already been shot.

The murder accused was found guilty of Zahnia’s murder on Thursday.

“You’re so used to fighting and now you don’t have to fight anymore. I am really glad it is over after two long years of fighting and we at least got justice for her,” said mother Cindy Woodward.

Thursday was an emotional day in court as the loved ones of the infant relived her death.

“At the beginning when they reread all the charges, you constantly have to hear ‘the murder of Zahnia Woodward’. We know she’s gone but having to hear it all over again was the most emotional part.”

When addressing her feelings towards the perpetrators, Woodward said she does not forgive them at all.

“The word ‘forgiveness’ isn’t even in my vocabulary right now. I never got over it in the past two years and it’s not something I’ll ever get over because they didn’t just take her six months, they took her whole life away. I constantly have to live with the memory at the back of my mind saying, ‘it would have been her graduation’ or ‘she would have started school’. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive them,” Woodward said.

Woodward further added that she finds it unfair as to how people have to live their lives in fear because of gangsters.

“I do think it is unfair that we now constantly have to take precautions because of the way gangsters live their lives.”

Woodward further stated that she was immensely grateful to all the community members who supported her and her family during the trial.

“To the people fighting for justice: don’t give up. Fight through everything and hopefully the justice system will come through.”

Sentencing proceedings will take place on Monday, December 3rd.

By: Zaahidah Meyer / VOC

Share this article









16 Shares

Comments

comments