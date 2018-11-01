Incoming Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, sworn in as a councillor

Incoming City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato was sworn in as a councillor on Thursday morning.

Plato said his top priority would be to unite the DA caucus in the city council. He was speaking before being sworn-in as a DA councillor following Patricia de Lille’s resignation yesterday.

“I am humbled to be appointed as the Mayor and my core focus will be to address the issues the community is facing especially regarding service delivery,” Plato said.

De Lille announced her decision to leave both her position as mayor and the DA member on the steps of the Western Cape High Court after she filed papers to challenge findings made in the Bowmans report on Wednesday afternoon.

Plato was warmly welcomed by DA members who hope that he would be a great asset to the party.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone said Plato will now work to fix the damage done to governance systems in the City of Cape Town.

“We look forward to incoming Mayor Dan Plato restoring high levels of service delivery and focusing on leading the fight against crime, gangsterism, unemployment and improving services in all parts of the City…”

Plato is expected to be elected as Mayor in a full council meeting next week.

