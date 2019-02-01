IPID investigates after teenager wounded by police in Tafelsig mob justice attack

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a teenager was hurt, allegedly at the hands of police in Tafelsig.

It comes after police attempted to take an alleged rapist into police custody for his own safety on Wednesday evening.

Tafelsig community members had tried to attack the man for allegedly raping his eight year old niece. He was released from police custody the previous week.

Reports indicate that the community members were armed with bricks and stones. The angry residents pelted police with stones when they tried to intervene, demanding that the alleged rapist be handed over to them. The group also attempted to burn down a house he was staying in.

Initial reports have said that a baby boy and 15 year old boy were injured during the altercation.

It has emerged that police allegedly fired rubber bullets into the crowd, wounding the 15 year old.

The police’s Andre Traut confirmed the injuries and said six suspects were arrested for public violence.

“The injured persons received medical treatment. IPID was informed to investigate the circumstances around the incident. Police arrested six suspects, aged between 17 and 28, for public violence.”

Police watchdog IPID’s Moses Dlamini said “a complaint of a discharge of a police firearm” is being investigated.

Community leader Magadien Abrahams explained that residents were angry because the man was released from custody and alleged that it is not the first time the man has raped the girl.

“It’s not the first time. It’s the second time that they’ve raped the same child in the same house. That’s why the people are angry.”

The local social development office has since removed the girl from the home she shared with the relative.

VOC /Tauhierah Salie

Share this article











Comments

comments