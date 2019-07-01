‘Israeli missile strikes’ on Damascus & Homs kill 4 civilians, including toddler (VIDEOS)

At least 4 people, including a baby, were killed in the strikes on the Damascus countryside, while 21 others suffered injuries, according to state TV. One of those injured is a month-old baby girl, who suffered burns and facial wounds. Besides the casualties, a number of houses on the outskirts of Damascus suffered “material damage.”
The missiles were launched from Lebanese airspace, where Israeli aircraft were spotted making low-altitude flights around the time of the incident, according to TV channel Al-Mayadeen, Al-Masdar News, and other regional sources.
#ملحق: صواريخ تمر عبر الاجواء #اللبنانية باتجاه الأراضي #السورية ! pic.twitter.com/apIdIPShi8
— Mulhak (@Mulhak) June 30, 2019
The targets allegedly included Mezzeh military airport near Damascus, as well as the nearby towns of Jamraya, Sahnaya, and Daraya. Another site was also targeted in Homs Governorate, near the Lebanese border.
More pics, some missiles hit Mazzeh airbase in Damascus city. pic.twitter.com/4pftpOAgTK
— H.K 🇸🇾 (@Ibra_Joudeh) June 30, 2019
Israel has repeatedly carried out cross-border raids into Syria in the past, but has rarely admitted this. It has yet to comment on the latest incident. However, in recent weeks, Tel Aviv confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installations in retaliation for cross-border tensions surrounding the occupied Golan Heights.
#BREAKING #NOW
A number of explosions rocked the Syrian capital #Damascus.#Syria #Israel #IDF #IAF #Iran #IRGC #Russia #USA pic.twitter.com/43n8qddjH8
— Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) June 30, 2019
Damascus has urged the UN to put an end to these blatant sovereignty violations by Israel on several occasions. The Syrian government believes that Israeli strikes only bolster the fighting spirit of the remaining terrorists in the country.
(Source: Russia Today)