Israeli occupation forces demolish Palestinian stores

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday morning demolished two- Palestinian-owned commercial stores in Hizma town, north-east the occupied city of Jerusalem.
Local sources said the Israeli forces escorted bulldozers to the Hizma town, surrounded the area near the Hizma checkpoint and demolished two commercial Palestinian stores, without notifying its owner with the demolition order.
Hundreds of Palestinian families are being threatened with forced displacement and house demolitions by illegal settler groups, fully supported by the Israeli government.
Courtesy Quds News Network