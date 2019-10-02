Jaw-clenching moment a Taiwan bridge with oil tanker attempting to cross it collapses caught on VIDEO

The steel single-arch bridge located in a fishing port on Taiwan’s eastern coast collapsed on Tuesday morning. Footage shows the tanker trying, and failing by seconds, to reach the end of the bridge as the massive 140-meter construction falls down onto several fishing boats. The bridge had stood in the small Yilan County fishing village since 1988.
Local authorities are yet to complete the rescue operation, with preliminary reports saying at least a dozen people were hurt.
