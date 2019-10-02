Jaw-clenching moment a Taiwan bridge with oil tanker attempting to cross it collapses caught on VIDEO

An oil tanker’s front wheels had almost reached safety when Taiwan’s Nanfang’ao Bridge toppled into the waterway, and the scary moment was caught on several CCTV cameras. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The steel single-arch bridge located in a fishing port on Taiwan’s eastern coast collapsed on Tuesday morning. Footage shows the tanker trying, and failing by seconds, to reach the end of the bridge as the massive 140-meter construction falls down onto several fishing boats. The bridge had stood in the small Yilan County fishing village since 1988.

Taiwan:six people trapped as oil tanker falls onto boats in dramatic bridge collapse pic.twitter.com/ykY72tR77f https://t.co/OKff6EeR3Q — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) October 1, 2019

A towering arch bridge over a bay in eastern #Taiwan collapsed, 5 feared missing https://t.co/tXKUuD58gC pic.twitter.com/ISYz8fkY4K — Asia Bulletin News (@asia_bulletin) October 1, 2019

Local authorities are yet to complete the rescue operation, with preliminary reports saying at least a dozen people were hurt.

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)