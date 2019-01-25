Jiba’s legal team to cross examine witness Advocate Ferreira

Jiba and Mrwebi and another NPA official Jackie Lephinka was implicated in Agrizzi’s testimony before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.

The legal team of suspended NPA Senior Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba will continue to cross-examine witness, Advocate Jan Ferreira, in the Mokgoro Enquiry in Pretoria on Friday morning.

The Enquiry is probing the fitness of Jiba and her colleague, Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi, to hold office.

Ferreira’s advice is to have Jiba prosecuted for fabricating racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Head Johan Booysen. In 2015, it was allegedly overturned by the former National Director of Prosecutions, Shaun Abrahams.

On Thursday, Ferreira told the Enquiry that his bosses, in particular Mrwebi, had a tendency to make unlawful decisions to protect certain individuals.

Ferreira responded to Jiba’s legal counsel, Ally Ramawele’s question: “So I just want to make sure that there’s no misunderstanding. Are you sure that when the charges were withdrawn, were you of the view that Richard Mdluli was being protected?”

Ferreira replied: “I was worried that he might have been protected, but I did not have evidence. Safe for the fact that a watertight case had been withdrawn. And also, when we wrote to Adv Jiba she did not review the matter as we’ve requested. So I was worried that he was protected, yes.”

Jiba and Mrwebi and another NPA official Jackie Lephinka were implicated in testimony before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.

Former BOSASA COO Angelo Agrizzi detailed how the company’s CEO Gavin Watson paid the three-monthly bribes to assist it with information on the NPA’s investigation into BOSASA.

He claims that information relating to the investigations was also obtained with the assistance of former Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti.

(Source: SABC News)