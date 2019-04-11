‘Julian Assange exposed great crimes & now great crime committed against him’ – George Galloway

George Galloway has told RT that he is “shocked,” Julian Assange, has been arrested, claiming a great crime has been committed against the Wikileaks founder, insisting the Ecuadorian & UK govts should feel ashamed of such action.

Commenting on Assange’s arrest on Thursday morning, political firebrand, Galloway, told RT: “I’m very shocked…Julian Assange is a friend of mine, more importantly, a friend of truth, a friend of the people. He exposed great, great crimes and now another great crime has been committed against him.”

“Shame on the Ecuadorian government, shame on the British government and shame on those that let this happen.”

Assange was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he has spent the last seven years, after Ecuador’s president Moreno withdrew asylum. Galloway insists undue pressure was most certainly put on Moreno to act on the long standing issue.

“The agent of this crime is Moreno but the ultimate purchaser of this crime is the United States.”

It comes only a day after WikiLeaks’ editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, claimed that an extensive spying operation was conducted against Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy. During an explosive media conference Hrafnsson alleged that the operation was designed to get Assange extradited.

The former Labour MP argues that the United States is “increasingly, belligerently and aggressively confronting people and states around the world – this is another big aggression.”

Wikileaks have tweeted, claiming Assange has been “arrested for extradition to the United States for publishing.”

The whistleblower garnered massive international attention in 2010 when WikiLeaks released classified US military footage, entitled ‘Collateral Murder’, of a US Apache helicopter gunship opening fire on a number of people, killing 12 including two Reuters staff, and injuring two children.

