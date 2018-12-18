Emergency services urges swimmers to stay safe during the festive season

As Capetonians prepare for the summer holiday, emergency service providers are cautioning safety during the festive season.

ER24’s Ineke Van Huyssteen said during the festive and summer season, swimmers and non-swimmers are at a much a higher risk of drowning as all beaches beaches are packed.

“Swimmers and non-swimmers are all at risk of drowning as beaches are packed and swimmers can easily be dragged into the sea or pools,” she said.

Van Huyssteen said risk taking and overconfidence in swimming ability may play a significant role in water related deaths.

“Never show off when you are in the water because being too careless when swimming can lead to accidents and under no circumstances should you disobey the rules given to you by lifeguards to impress your friends, rules are there for a reason,” she said.

Van Huyssteen suggests the following safety tips:

Newer allow a child to swim without adult supervision.

Keep your pool covered with an approved cover when not in use.

At oceans or beaches, do not swim too far out. You may struggle due to fatigue or get swept away further due to strong currents.

Swim in designated areas that are supervised by lifeguards.

Never dive or jump into unfamiliar or shallow water.

“If you find a person drowning and are able to get them out of the water, initiate CPR if there is no pulse and breathing,” she stated.

In case of a near drowning, seek medical attention as soon as possible and explain carefully to medical experts what has happened. For any more information or in the event of a water related incident contact the Emergency Contact Centre on 084 124

