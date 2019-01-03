Khayelitsha hospital reports eight rape cases over New Year period

Despite the festive season being known for its jovial mood, an increase in reckless behaviour is dually noted. There is often an increase in crimes such as assault and robberies, with the Thuthuzela Forensic Centre in Khayalitsha having reported several rape cases over the New Years period.

Dr Genine Josias, Medical Doctor and Co-ordinator at the Thuthuzela Forensic Centre at Khayelitsha Hospital, worked the shift from 08h00 on Monday to 19h00 on Tuesday, and said she attended to eight women who had been raped. The youngest was just 11 years of age, while the eldest was 35-years-old.

Josias however noted that she deals with victims between the ages of 2 and 80 years old.

She said that unfortunately all government departments are short staffed, including in the health sector, where only one doctor and one councillor were on duty during New Year celebrations.

The doctor clarified that Thuthuzela is a “one stop centre” that provides all services rape victims may need and does not require them to pay or book an appointment.

Josias explained the process of tending to victims when they come to the center. She said the survivor immediately undergoes “containment counselling”, which is done to inform them of their medical, legal and justice rights.

Secondly, bodily examinations are done to determine the extent of harm to the survivor. Tests such as HIV testing, STI/STD tests are then done and if the victim is a female then a pregnancy test is done as well.

The timing is also very important as HIV and STDs are tested within the first 72 hours and pregnancy prevention is within 5 days.

Josias added that if the survivor would like to open a case with police, the doctor will be responsible collecting forensic evidence such as under ware or clothing items and genital and body swops of patient also need to be done. She said the likelihood of a victim reporting the case depends on their physical condition and mental state.

The person will then be able to take a shower and given a “comfort pack” that includes clothing, toothbrush, etc. If the survivor is under 19 years of age, then a social worker from social development department is called in.

Josias said that an officer will from the FCS (Family Violence, Child Protection and sexual offences) unit will be called in. Provisions are also put in place if the child does not want to go home and depending on the circumstances, said Josias, they will be kept in safe care overnight or for a few days.

The survivor is then lastly referred to other NGOS’s for long term counselling.

Josias reiterated that government departments are understaffed, noting that the “criminal justice system is not sufficiently geared up” because on New Year’s there were only three police officers on duty.

Although various social ills such as drug and alcohol abuse, assault, poverty and lack of education can be attributed to the high rate of rape, Josias said one cannot point out any as leading factors. She says it is rather a combination of these factors and the mentality of the youth which should be targeted and hopefully changed for the better.

“It is a very deep issue that (goes) right back (to) how society views women and girls and boys. People know it is easy because our criminal justice system is not sufficiently geared up to deal with this. We also have to look at psycho-social factors because it is how boys are socializing (and how women perceive themselves). Its something that we feel in every fibre of society, albeit in school, hospital or work,” said Josias.

In an article published by Rape crisis, the organization noted there is a suspicion that drug facilitated rape (date rape) has become more prominent.

Writer Paula Vermue explained that this is because victims are typically given a “spiked drink” in a public space such as bar, a club, a restaurant, a shebeen or a date setting. When the drugs effect kicks in, perpetrators then exploit the victim’s vulnerability by sexually assaulting, raping and robbing him or her. Victims of this kind of rape do not often report the case as they cannot accurately recall what happened to them.

Vermue wrote the following advice in a blogpost:

“Ways to protect yourself and your peers from drink spiking is to never leave your drink unattended and keep an eye on your friend’s drinks, don’t accept a drink from strangers you do not trust, try to choose bottled drinks that you could open yourself or you can see the bartender opening it. Furthermore, make sure to always surround yourself with people you trust and who would recognise that something is wrong when you lose control over your own body. It is also important to have a plan how to get home, before you go out and that the friends you are with know how you will get home safely.”

Rape crisis 24-hour helpline number for counselling or advice is 0214479762. Through contacting the centre, you can also be assisted with a wide range of referral partners as required.

VOC/ Tauhierah Salie

Share this article









6 Shares

Comments

comments