Knysna suspect who bludgeoned neighbour to death with hammer to appear in court

The man who allegedly bludgeoned his neighbour to death with a hammer in Knysna on Saturday is expected to appear in court.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspect was arrested shortly after he brutally attacked 67-year-old Lorna Hampson outside of her house in Marigold Street, Sedgefield.

“Members found the body of the deceased on the sidewalk, in front of her house, covered in blood. She had already succumbed because of the extent of the injuries sustained and the blow to her head.”

The 50-year-old suspect will also face additional charges after allegedly attacking first responders.

“Two cases of malicious damage to property have been added to the murder case after the suspect allegedly assaulted, and damaged the vehicles of, members of the public who were first responders to the scene.”

Knysna Community Policing Forum chairperson Cheryl Britz said the community is shocked by the incident as murder is uncommon in the area. He adds that they are pleased with the swift arrest made by the police and hopes for the best outcome for the case.

“We will be at court and will be monitoring the case. We also want to offer our condolences to the family of the victim.”

Pojie added that an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The suspect is due to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

