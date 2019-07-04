‘Large-scale riots’: Israeli police cracking down on violent protests over killed Ethopian teen

The death of an Ethiopian-Jewish teen at the hands of an off-duty police officer has sparked protests across Israel. Israeli police allowed the protests but had to step in when they turned into violent riots, a spokesman tells RT.

Israel is facing its own Black Lives Matter moment, as members of the 140,000-strong Ethiopian-Jewish community have come out to protest a plainclothes police officer shooting a teenager to death in Haifa. The initially peaceful protests quickly turned violent, with rioters setting cars on fire and attacking civilians as well as police, national police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told RT.