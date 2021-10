South Africa recorded 1 149 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this increase represents a 3.2% percent positivity rate.

Fifty-nine more people have also died taking the death toll due to 87 981 since last year. The majority of new cases were from the Western Cape which accounted for 22%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 18%. Furthermore, Muslim Stats SA recorded five more fatalities in the country.