The Health Ministry has recorded 9 203 new covid-19 cases in South Africa in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 2.8 million, 91.8 percent of whom have recovered.

A further 418 people succumbed to covid-19 related complications. Deputy president has assured South Africans that scientists are monitoring the C.1.2 covid-19 variant, with officials saying it is not yet a variant of concern.

