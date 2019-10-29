Lebanese PM Hariri announces resignation amid large-scale protests

Hariri, who was in the office since December 2016, announced his resignation during a televised address to the nation.
The resignation went on against the will of influential Lebanese group, Hezbollah, who earlier insisted that the PM should maintain his post to avoid a power vacuum.
Last week, the head of the government announced a set of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures as thousands walked out across the country, blocking roads and calling for a revolution.
But the move backfired for Hariri, with people saying it wasn’t enough and remaining in streets, while his opponents in the cabinet reportedly blaming the 49-year-old PM of siding with the demonstrators.
(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)