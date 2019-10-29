Lebanese PM Hariri announces resignation amid large-scale protests

Lebanese Prime Minister, Saad al-Hariri, and his government have resigned after over a week of protests, which paralyzed the country as the people accused the authorities of corruption and causing an economic collapse.

Hariri, who was in the office since December 2016, announced his resignation during a televised address to the nation.

The resignation went on against the will of influential Lebanese group, Hezbollah, who earlier insisted that the PM should maintain his post to avoid a power vacuum.

Last week, the head of the government announced a set of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures as thousands walked out across the country, blocking roads and calling for a revolution.

But the move backfired for Hariri, with people saying it wasn’t enough and remaining in streets, while his opponents in the cabinet reportedly blaming the 49-year-old PM of siding with the demonstrators.

