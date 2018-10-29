Malusi Gigaba sex tape divides Twitter

On Sunday, South Africans woke up to an apology from Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba following the leaking of a video showing him performing a sexual act.

Gigaba extended the apology to his family and the “South African public for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause.”

Gigaba alleges the video was stolen when his “communication was illegally intercepted” and his “phone got hacked in 2016/17.” He said the video is doing the rounds in political circles and is allegedly part of a campaign to blackmail him.

It is not the first time the minister has been caught with his pants down. In 2015, his relationship with stylist Buhle Mkhize played out in the public arena, with Mkhize and the minister’s wife, Norma, fighting it out on social media.

It didn’t take long for the Gigaba’s video to light up Twitter and reactions were pretty much divided. Some people called for the ministers privacy to be respected. Not everyone was as understanding and some people suggested the minister resign.

The incident had an immediate impact on the trends list on social media, with South African’s coming up with a challenge. The hashtag #GigabaChallenge saw people poke fun at the video.

