Man arrested after woman found stabbed in suspected house break-in

A murder suspect arrested on the same day a woman was found dead in her Vredendal house is expected in the Vredendal Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Charmaine Erasmus was found lying on a bed in one of the bedrooms in her house at Woelige Hoek on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a 43-year-old woman had sustained multiple stab wounds to her body.

She said a 27-year-old man had been arrested that afternoon.

News24 understands her assailant is thought to have entered the house by breaking a glass panel of a door.

A cellphone is believed to have been stolen.

(Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments