Man arrested, two more being questioned in connection with robbery of tourist group in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives have arrested a suspect and are questioning two other possible suspects in connection with the robbery of 11 tourists in Khayelitsha in Cape Town last week, the Western Cape SAPS said on Sunday.

“As part of the police investigation into the robbery of 11 tourists in Khayelitsha on Friday, local detectives have been hard at work and today (Sunday, 12 January 2020) they arrested a 26-year-old suspect. The detectives are also questioning two other suspects, aged 20 and 24,” Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

Since the incident occurred at a school in Site C, Khayelitsha detectives had been following specific leads in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators of the robbery.

At the time of the incident the group had been visiting a gardening project located at a school in Site C. It was alleged that five armed men made their way into the school premises and “ordered the victims into a vehicle and robbed them”.

The arrested suspect was expected in court on Monday on a robbery charge. “As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that more arrests will be effected soon,” Potelwa said.

Source: ANA

