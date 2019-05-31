Man who set himself on fire outside White House dies, motive remains a mystery

Gupta’s family reported him missing to the police on Wednesday, saying he was last seen leaving his home in Bethesda, Maryland. By the time the Montgomery County police posted a bulletin on Twitter expressing concern for his “physical and emotional welfare,” he had already immolated himself on the Ellipse.

The man who set himself on fire outside the White House was identified as Arnav Gupta, a 33-year-old suburban Maryland resident. Authorities have confirmed he died of his injuries. The motive for his action remains unknown.

The site of Gupta’s self-immolation is halfway between the White House and the Washington Monument, in full view of tourist throngs that flock to the US capital every summer. Secret Service and US Park Police immediately reacted by putting him out with fire extinguishers, but it was too late. Gupta died later that day in the hospital, after suffering burns to 85 percent of his body.

The Boston University graduate worked as a physical trainer, fitness coach and property manager, according to his LinkedIn profile, since shut down. He also dabbled in art, which is featured on his website, Arnamania.

A Twitter account associated with Arnamania was created in March and has only one post, dated Wednesday morning. It says “FEEL THE BURN!!!”

FEEL THE BURN!!! — Arnamania (@arnamania) May 29, 2019

In the “About” section of the site, Gupta described himself as having a “fulfilling career in the intersection of Education, News-Media, Artificial Intelligence, and Global Politics” but now enjoying working on “less weightier subjects” and aspiring to one day write fantasy literature.

