Mapaila says rally not for Gordhan, but inspired by him

The Deputy-General Secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila says a joint campaign in support of democracy was not organised for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, but it was inspired by him. Mapaila addressed a crowd at the rally organised by the party and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation at the Johannesburg Town Hall.

The party and other civic organisations are calling for an end to what they call the ‘state capture fightback.’ Gordhan was among those attending the rally.

Mapaila says Gordhan is a man of integrity who is being attacked for fighting corruption in state owned entities.

“This campaign is not a campaign for Pravin Gordhan, but I must say Pravin Gordhan inspired it. When I saw him hang on the wall, being attacked left right and centre, racial abuse hauled at him for standing his ground to fight corruption in SOEs; we said there is no way we can keep quiet when a good man of integrity is being attacked in this way. This campaign defends you comrade Pravin Gordhan. It’s a campaign to defend our democracy, to defend our constitution, to seek accountability.”

(Source: SABC News)

