Masjid calls for resignation of madrassa teacher accused of assault

The committee at the Al-Jamia Uthmania Mosque in Bonteheuwel mosque has called for the resignation of a madrassa teacher, accused of corporal punishment. The Daily Voice is reporting that a 10-year-old madrassa learner was beaten with a plastic pipe, on his wrists, ankles and buttocks, which left him bruised. According to the grandparents of the child, the child was accused of farting in class, however, his grandparents said he had merely made farting sounds. After seeing a doctor, the grandparents received a J88 form and laid assault charges at the local police station. The boy is reportedly traumatised by the incident.

The grandparents then contacted the mosque’s secretary Yagha Canfield who visited their home to hear their experience. A meeting was subsequently set up with the principal of the madrassa who confirmed the incident.

“The principal confirmed that a criminal case was opened against the mualim in question. We have given him a written instruction that we do not want this mualim to be teaching at the masjid. If they wish to take the madrassa to another facility, it’s their decision, but while at the Bonteheuwel masjid, we cannot allow that teacher to practise,” mosque chairperson Farouk Salie.

According to Salie, the principal has acknowledged the decision taken by the mosque. The madrassa is not managed by the masjid and operates autonomously.

“We have no authority over the madrassa and have no say in how they operate. They mainly use the masjid’s premises for their activity and have their own management.”

Salie said this is the first incident of corporal punishment at the madrassa that they are aware of. The mosque believes that madrassa teachers should be equipped to use alternative discipline methods in the classroom and not resort to violence.

“Corporal punishment is a definite no. There are more effective ways of disciplining a child. In future, we will liaise with the madrassa management on the code of conduct of teachers.”

He added that a statement would be made in Jumuah to inform the public of the mosque’s position on this matter. The masjid falls under the auspices of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC). VOC

