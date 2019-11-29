Voice of the Cape

Mbalula warns against lawlessness at train stations

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the state of lawlessness in the commuter rail environment must end. He visited Cape Town Train Station after two trains were torched and 18 coaches were gutted.

The damage is estimated at R61 million.

Ongoing attacks on the Metrorail passenger service have raised questions about the motive.

Mbalula maintains that the recent cancellation of security contracts by Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) could be contributing to the lawlessness.

“We have always said that there is a criminal hand rendering this place unworkable and ungovernable… that has always been the modus operandi. Whether this is linked to security companies, and these are their activities, and whether it is the motive we can’t vividly say. But those are the people that are aggrieved because the Prasa Board, through the decisions of the Auditor General, took a decision to cancel these contracts,” adds Mbalula.

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)


