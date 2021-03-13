Meaures in place to allow students with historic debt to register – UCT

Share this article

















The University of Cape Town (UCT) said that it had put measures in place to allow eligible students with historic debt to register.

Protesting UCT students on Friday occupied the Kramer Building, which is where student financial aid is managed.

They also marched to Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s official residence on campus.

Co-chair of the University Residence Council Mila Zibi: “We must demand free education now, it must be realised in the country.”

UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said that the university had set aside around R30 million to assist eligible students with historic debt this year.

“The pending NSFSA outcomes do not necessarily prohibit students from registering for the 2021 academic year. UCT does not charge any registration fees. Students can register without having to make any payment, including the minimum initial payment.”

UCT said that only students who met specified eligibility requirements could be considered for funding.