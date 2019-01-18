MEC seeks legal advice after court orders that Uitzig High School must be kept open

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer is seeking legal advice on a Western Cape High Court ruling on the opening of Uitzig High School.

She says that, as a result of the court’s decision, three teachers will have to teach 100 pupils in five different grades.

On Wednesday, Acting Judge Thabani Masuku granted an interim interdict in terms of which the school must be kept open – but only until the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) makes a decision that on its future.

In 2017, Schafer closed the school due to decreasing learner numbers, the state of disrepair of the main building and relentless vandalism and theft at the school.

“The Western Cape High Court has already ruled that my decision to close the school in 2017 was valid and in the best interests of the learners. That same court dismissed the application for leave to appeal on the basis that there is no prospect of another court coming to a different decision,” Schaffer told News24.

“The applicants then petitioned the SCA for leave to appeal. That is still pending. It is only until that petition, which I fully intend to oppose – is determined – that this order (interdict) now applies.”

The MEC explained that with less than 100 learners, the school only qualifies for three teaching posts.

“The school will now open because of the court’ s ruling and three teachers will now need to teach eight different subjects to 91 learners in five different grades,” said Schafer.

On Monday, pupils and parents made their way onto the closed school’ s premises calling for academic activities to resume.

